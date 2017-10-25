BJP pays floral tributes to Om Parkash Wazir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State Freedom Fighters and Martyrs’ Cell Jammu & Kashmir mourned demise of veteran leader of Praja Parishad, Goa Freedom Fighter and Ex-Councillor of Kathua, Om Parkash Wazir, who inhaled his last breath on Monday, October 23 at his residence in Kathua after prolonged illness.

The condolence meet was led by BJP State BJP President and MLA, Sat Sharma along with BJP State Vice-President Parmod Kapahi, State General Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh and State Convenor of Cell Bharat Bhushan Sharma, in which floral tributes were paid to his portrait at party office, Trikuta Nagar.

Sat Sharma, while paying floral tributes to the noble soul, said that the departed soul was a hardworking and dedicated leader, who went to the jail while fighting for the public causes. He said the nation is indebted to the great sacrifices made by the dignified soul who worked with the sole aim of fighting for righteous cause.

BJP State Secretaries Aseem Gupta and Sanjay Baru, State Spokesperson Prof. Varinder Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Arvind Gupta, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Tilak Raj Gupta, Pt. Ashok Kumar Khajuria, Parneesh Mahajan, Vinay Gupta, Darshan Singh and others also paid floral tributes to the virtuous soul.