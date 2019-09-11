BJP party of all religions, regions: Kavinder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Many delegations from different areas of Gandhi Nagar area called on former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta at his residence here on Tuesday.

A delegation from Panchayat Old Satwari led by Nb Sarpanch Avtar Singh, Panch Ashu Gupta, Panch Prithhvi Charak, Panch Parshotam Singh and Panch Sunil Kumar met Kavinder Gupta and apprised him of the problems the area is facing due to non-provision of funds and problems related with electricity supply, up-gradation of roads, education system and health care facilities.

They brought to the notice of former Deputy CM about the listed developmental works in the Panchayat Old Satwari to the visiting officials during ‘Back to Village’. They requested him to approach the concerned officials for the early execution of the works.

Gupta assured the delegation members that all the genuine demands shall be prioritized and taken for early execution.

Gupta said that Prime Minister Modi and BJP Chief are committed for the equitable development of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that BJP is a party of all religions & regions and believes in the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He said Prime Minister works tirelessly for every section of the society and has launched various socio-economic schemes for upliftment of the living standard.