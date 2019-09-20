BJP organises blood donation camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A blood donation camp was organised on Friday by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Samba activists as part of the service week being celebrated as the 69th birthday of Narendra Modi at District Hospital Samba.

In camp, 50 people donated their blood. Former Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr DK Manyal was Chief Guest on this occasion whereas Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Samba was also present on the occasion. Police personnel, advocates, hospital staff and BJP workers donated their blood during the camp. National Council Member Kashmir Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Mohinder Pal Vikka, Councilor Vinod Singh Vinny.