BJP OBC Morcha submits memorandum to Chairman Backward Classes

JAMMU: A delegation of J&K BJP OBC Morcha led by its J&K President, Rashpal Verma called on Bhagwan Lal Sahni, National Chairman of Backward Classes and submitted a memorandum highlighting plight and demands of the OBCs.

The memorandum demanded implementation of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions as per recommendations of Mandal Commission Report in true spirit in Jammu & Kashmir UT and constitution of Backward Classes Commission in J&K. All the members, including Chairman of Commission should be from OBC community like other states and UTs of the country, they added. It expressed concern that the existing Commission has no member of OBC community in it. The delegation further hoped that with restoration of single constitution for entire country, the OBCs in J&K will get due legitimate rights and justice.

The delegation comprised of Vice-Presidents Nittu Verma, Sonia Verma and Anju Dogra, General Secretaries Sukhjit Singh and Brhamjot Satti, Secretary Lucky Verma, Spokesperson Jagdish Panday, Sham Lal Verma, Pashori Lal, Sham Lal, Naresh Verma, Narinder Kumar, Sat Pal Verma, Rakesh Kumar and Girdhari Lal.