BJP OBC Morcha organises Langar in memory of martyrs

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP OBC Morcha on Saturday organised a Langar, in memory of CRPF personnel martyred in Anantnag terrorist attack and Air-force personnel martyred in a recent crash of AN-32 Aircraft, here at Transport Nagar Narwal.

On the occasion, State General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha, Braham Jyot Satti along with other members paid homage to martyred soldiers and served Langar among people.

Others present on the occasion included Kirpal Singh Manhas, Pawan Kumar, Josheel Rana and Rakesh Chalotra (President Vishwakarma Mandir).