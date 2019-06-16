BJP OBC Morcha organises Langar in memory of martyrs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: BJP OBC Morcha on Saturday organised a Langar, in memory of CRPF personnel martyred in Anantnag terrorist attack and Air-force personnel martyred in a recent crash of AN-32 Aircraft, here at Transport Nagar Narwal. On the occasion, State General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha, Braham Jyot Satti along with other members paid homage to martyred soldiers and served Langar among people. Others present on the occasion included Kirpal Singh Manhas, Pawan Kumar, Josheel Rana and Rakesh Chalotra (President Vishwakarma Mandir).
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
Artificial light during sleep linked to weight gain in women: Study
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper