BJP not doing issue based politics: Gehlot

Bikaner: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Sunday accused BJP of mixing politics with caste and other issues.

“There is huge resentment among people against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Asking about mother and father of anyone can be an issue of criticism, but it cannot be an issue of doing politics,” Gehlot told reporters here.

“BJP is not doing politics based on issues. It has mixed other issues including castes,” he said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot alleged he was the first prime minister who is not doing politics on the issues maintaining the dignity of his post. “He should do politics on national and international issues”, the Chief Minister said.

He said that elections are like festivals and should be celebrated with brotherhood and good feeling.

Gehlot said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also said that the party doesn’t have fight with anyone, but it is a fight of ideology, policies and programmes.

“They talk about Rahul Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, but Prime Minister Modi and Vasundhara will have to take 100 births to become Nehru,” he said.

On demonetisation, Gehlot said it was a black chapter and prime minister “shattered” the country’s economy.

He also accused Vasundhara Raje government of closing down various public welfare schemes of the previous Congress government.

The Congress government had not closed down public welfare schemes of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje governments, he said. (PTI)