BJP nominates office bearers, WC members

JAMMU: BJP Rajouri District President Rajinder Gupta in consultation with J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul and other senior leaders of Rajouri announced new District office bearers and working committee members.

Adv Asif Kataria, Sanjay Dutt, Anju Khullar, Rakesh Raina (Raka), Kamal Bakshi and Sharief Manhas have been nominated as District Vice Presidents; Koshal Gupta and Ranjeet Tara as District General Secretaries; Ashok Kumar, Kapil Saryal, Sher Din, Sudesh Sharma, Samreen Khan (Sarpanch), Smt. Jagmohan Kour and Abdul Ghani Shawal as District Secretaries; Varun Chandan as District Chief Spokesperson; Vishal Dutta, Raja Rattan and Talib Shah (Bakori) as District Spokespersons; Ashwani Kochhar as District Treasurer; Rinku Sharma as Additional Treasurer; Dr Makhan Singh as District Office Secretary; Des Raj as Additional Office Secretary; Sanjay Sharma as District Publicity Secretary; Mohinder Singh as Additional Publicity Secretary; Nishchal Rotra as District Media Secretary; Amrish Gupta as Additional Media Secretary; Nitish Chib as District Social Media Secretary; Sudarshan Devi (Councillor), Mamta Dutt (Councillor), Kuldeep Raj (Councillor), Yogesh Sharma (Councillor), Suresh Sharma, Ranjeet Singh, Kushal Sharma, Ashwani Sharma, Balvir Sharma, Vinod Sharma (Sarpanch), Khalil Choudhary (Sarpanch), Anjana Sharma (Sarpanch), Mehar Din (Sarpanch), Rakesh Sharma, Kewel Saryal (Sarpanch), Sonu Mirza, Karan Saryal (Sarpanch), Karamat Sheikh (Sarpanch), Subhash Chandra, Ab Rehman (Sarpanch), Saleem Naaz Mughal, Javed Raheen, Rashid Ganaie, Gulam Mustafa, Baitullah Malik, Rakesh Sawhney, Manoj Sethi, Chain Singh, Capt. Baldev Singh, Rajesh Gupta, Parvez Malik, Shakeel Singh, Noor Hussain (Sarpanch), Vivek Sharma (Sarpanch), Bashir Hussain Choudhary (Sarpanch), Jamil Choudhary (Sarpanch), Ayub Choudhary, Nirmala Sharma and Sanjogita Gupta have been nominated as District working committee members.

District Permanent Invitees are Shamshad Begum (BDC Chairperson), Parveen Akhter (BDC Chairperson), Zahida Parveen (BDC Chairperson), Darbar Choudhary (BDC Chairperson), Aslam Malik (BDC Chairperson), Th Amar Singh, Vijay Sharma, Vijay Gupta, Naresh Bakshi, Talib Mir, Abdul Gani Shawl, Raj Kumar Sharma, Fazal Chouhan, Krishan Lal and Nisar Hussain.

Meanwhile, BJP Kishtwar District President Pardeep Singh Parihar in consultation with Ravinder Raina and Ashok Kaul and other senior party leaders of BJP District Kishtwar announced new District Office Bearers and working committee members. Janki Nath Manhas, Ravi Thakur, Chuni Lal Shan, Raj Kumar Shan, Ashok Bhandari, Farooq Keen and Madhu Bhagat have been nominated as District Vice-Presidents; Gulab Chand Bhagat and Lalit Sharma as District General Secretaries; Sunder Singh, Roshan Lal Parihar, Santosh Bhandari, Vikal Parihar, Kanta Devi Thakur, Shanti Saroop Koul and Mohammmad Shafi as District Secretaries; Shridhar Sharma as District Office Secretary; Drishta Gupta as Additional Office Secretary; Rajinder Parihar, Surekha Sen, Shashipaul, Satish Bhagat and Bhag Singh as District Spokespersons; Surinder Gupta as District Treasurer, Sanjeev Gupta as Additional Treasurer; Ajit Kumar as District Publicity Secretary, Basher Ahmad Butt and Jeep Lal Sharma as Additional Publicity Secretaries; Satish Kumar as District Media Secretary and Dharam Singh as Additional Media Secretary; Surinder Kumar as District Press Secretary; Surjeet Bhandari and Sanwaria Sharma as District Social Media Incharges; Dr Gyan Chand, Parlad Bhagat, Manohar Singh, Joginder Singh, Parlad Sharma, Inderjeet Sen, Ranjeet Singh, Subash Chander, Bharat Bhushan Sen, Bansi Lal Bhagat, Vinod Bhagat, Ram Saroop Sharma, Kamal Nain Sharma, Ajit Wazir, Vijay Kumar Shan, Mulk Raj, Yogi Raj, Bal Krishan Parihar, Deewan Chand, Des Raj Sharma, Om Ji Goswami, Bansi Lal, Kewal Sharma, Vinod Bhandari, Jagdish Raj, Ashok Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Sudarshan Sen, Rajinder Sharma (Ex-ZEO), Raj Kumar Bhagat, Sat Pal, Ashok Kumar and Chuni Lal have been nominated as District Working Committee Members.

District Special Invitees are Sunil Dutt (Panch), Sanjay Sharma Naib Sarpanch, Sukhen Chain Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Girdhari Lal, Aftab Lone, Bal Krishan, Bhagwati Prashad, Bansi Lal, Ch Nazir Ahmad, Om Prakash, Shahid Hussain, Fida Hussain, Joginder Dhar, Lokesh, Dilshad Ahmad, Mohd Rasheed, Tariq Hussain, Roshan Lal Sharma, Kailash Sharma, V P Singh and Pawan Kumar.