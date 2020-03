BJP nominates office bearers, WC members for Ramban, Kathua, Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP District President Ramban, Rakesh Singh Thakur in consultation with BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina and General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul announced new District Office Bearers and Working Committee Members.

Adv Swaran Kishore, Adv Suraj Singh, Adv Balbir Singh Suraj Singh (Sarpanch), Sunita Kumari, Rizwani Mir and Javed Chanjullo have been nominated as District Vice Presidents; Rajeshwar Kr and Jeevan Singh as District General Secretaries; Raj Singh (Sarpnach), Davinder Singh (Sarpanch), Mohinder Singh (Sarpanch), Saleem Bhat, Pyar Chand Bhagat and Sonika Kumari (BDC Chairman Rajgarh) as District Secretaries; Kuldeep Singh as District Office Secretary; Ranjeet Singh as Publicity Secretary and Pardeep Kumar Kundal as Co-Publicity Secretary; Rakesh Sharma as Media Secretary and Vinayjeet Pandit as Co-Media Secretary; Sudev Singh Chib as Cashier; Adv Khajoor Singh as District Chief Spokesperson; Master Ranbir Singh, Khursheed Ahmed Sapanch and Raja Rayaz Ahmed as District Spokespersons. Naseeb Singh Butiyal, Bhibshan Nariyan Katoch, Narad Singh, Sandeep Singh Drora, Hoshiar Singh, Shakeel Daing, Irshad Ahmed Wani, Raigan Singh, Kuldeep Raina, Rustam Ali, Tirath Singh Panch, Budhi Singh, Tara Singh Panch, Daljeet Singh Bhutiyal, Dr. Rakesh Kotwal, Dr. Pyar Singh Bhutiyal, Sujan Singh, Om Parkash (Ex-Sapanch), Subash Chander, Uttam Singh Sapanch, Sachin Verma, Amit Bharti (Chairman), Som Raj, Neeraj Gupta, (Retd. Teacher) Fulail Singh, Jagdish Chand (Ex-Sarpanch), Lekh Raj, Pardeep Singh Rajput, Nar Singh, Toofan Singh, Aginder Singh Bali, Ganesh Singh, Mohan Lal, Joginder Singh, Vikas Gupta, Capt. Surinder Singh, Raj Kumar Sharma, Shaheen Malik, Jeevan Thakur, Champa Devi Rajeshwar Kumar (BDC Chairman), Jagdeep Thakur, Amit Langeh, Kuldeep Singh (Sarpanch) and Anita Kumari (Sarpanch) have been nominated as Working Committee Members.

Meanwhile, BJP District President Kathua Raghunandan Singh Bablu in consultation with Ravinder Raina and Ashok Kaul announced new District Office Bearers and Working Committee Members. Indu Rekha, Vidya Sagar, Sudesh Kumar Sethu, Rekha Kumari, Anil Sharma, Ashanand Khajuria and Inderjit Sambyal have been nominated as District Vice-Presidents; Rajesh Mehta and Naresh Goswami as District General Secretaries; Shama Devi, Kishore Sharma, Ravi Andotra, Ravinder Sharma, Shashi Pal Sharma, Rahul Hans and Sudershan Khajuria-Sarpanch as District Secretaries; Anil Sharma as District Treasurer; Rahul Dev-Councillor as District Chief Spokesperson; Adv Vikaskant Gupta, Dhamanjeet Singh and Keshav Khajuria (Ghagwal) as District Spokespersons; Rakesh Sharma as District Media Secretary, Akshay Bharti as District Co-Media Secretary; Manjeet Singh as Social Media Incharge, Anju Bharti as Social Media Co-Incharge; Master Mohan Sharma as Office Incharge, Balraj as Office Co-Incharge; Dharam Veer Singh as Publicity Secretary and Pankaj Gupta (Raja) and Gurdyal as Additional Publicity Secretaries; Dr Ashok Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Pyara Singh, Parshotam Sharma, Sarpanch Bhupinder Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Naveen Choudhary, Deepak Pashar, Dev Raj Sharma, Narinder Kala, Bhanu Gupta, Mohan Lal, Govind Ram Kandla, Ashok Jasrotia, Rajesh Sharma, Dilawar Singh, Sarpanch Rajaram Singh, Sarpanch Sudershan Sharma, Sarpanch Shiv Dev Singh, Yashpal Raina, Nand Kishore, Pawan Salaria, Panch Kewal Krishan, Master Tilak Raj, Ashwani Sharma, Mukesh Padha, Jugal Kishore, Sehdev Singh, Sagar Singh, Randeep Singh, Kirat Singh, Ravi Abrol, Veena Pathania, Seema Kapoor, Savita Devi, Kunti Dhadwal, Radha Devi, Savita Kumari, Baggi, Geetanjali Sharma, Devinder Sharma, Parkash Sharma, Sanjeev Vaid, Mahavir Singh Sambyal, Biki Sharma, Vinod Kumar, Balveer Singh, Neelam Kumari, Bodh Raj, Uttam Chand, Jagdish Kumar, Shashi Kanta and Arpan Verma have been nominated as District Executive Members. District Special Invitees are Ramesh Gupta, Mehar Singh, Chagger Singh, Devinder Sharma, Vicky Sharma, Harbans Lal, Dolly Sharma (Sarpanch), Kemlesh Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Sushma Kumari (Sarpanch),Neelam Kumari (Sarpanch), Parveen Gupta, Ravinder Pathania, Durga Dass (Ex-MLA), Charanjeet Singh (Ex-MLA) and Kuldeep Kumar (Ex-MLA).

Similarly, BJP District President Reasi Sheel Magotra in consultation with Ravinder Raina and Ashok Kaul announced new District Office Bearers and Working Committee Members.

Pardeep Singh, Karuna Nidhi, Sham Lal Sharma, Sukhdev Singh, Pawan Kumar Bhagat, Ranjeev Sadotra and Rajnish Sharma-Bhambla have been nominated as District Vice-Presidents; Raman Kumar Sharma and Ranjeet Singh as District General Secretaries; Parveena Akhtar, Sham Lal, Lal Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Ajay Seth and Diksha as District Secretaries; Rohit Dubey as District Treasurer and Om Parkash Bhagat as District Additional Treasurer; Badri Dass Sharma as Office Secretary and Ashwani Khajuria as District Additional Office Secretary; Dolly Suri and Nirmala Devi as Publicity Secretary and Pawan Kumar Bali and Bihari Lal Sharma as District Additional Publicity Secretaries; Adv Pawan Khajuria as District Chief Spokesperson and Advocate Parvez Kant and Advocate Puran Singh as District Spokespersons; Anil Kumar as Press Secretary; Pardeep Kumar Sharma as Media Secretary and Tej Singh as District Co-Media Secretary; Ankush Nargotra as Social Media Secretary; Raguvir Singh as District Co-Social Media Secretary; Ravi Kumar, Naresh Kumar Sawhney, Ashok Kumar Mengi, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Deepak Sadotra, Rajnish Sharma, Satish Abrol, Sanjeev Kumar, Bhim Singh, Rattan Lal Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Kewal Kumar (Sarpanch), Raj Kumar Acharya, Anil Kumar (Sarpanch), Deeraj Sharma, Pawan Kumar (Sarpanch), Yash Verma, Ganesh Singh (Mongri), Anil Kumar, Mohan Lal, Pawan Kumar Lalotra, Manish Sharma, Shiv Ram, Vandana Sharma (MC Katra), Pooja Thakur, Neetu Dubey, Shivani Bamotra, Jyoti Verma, Ranjana Sharma and Kirti Nargotra have been nominated as Working Committee Members. Special Invitees are Ex-Minister Ajay Nanda, Ex-MLA Baldev Raj Sharma, (Chairman MC Katra), Bimal Indu, (Chairman MC Reasi) Sudesh Puri, Saraf Singh, Kabala Singh, Kuldeep Mengi, Sudesh Pandotra, Pawan Dev Singh, Deeraj Gupta, Tania Pandoh, Tripa Dubey, Jagdish Chander, Babu Ram Dubey, (Retd. ZEO) Balbir Singh, Subash Vaid, (Retd. ZEO) Sat Pal (Ex-Sarpanch) Joginder Singh and MC Katra Heera.