BJP Nominates New Office Bearers for JK (UT)

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP JK(UT) President Ravinder Raina in consultation with National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, National General Secretary (Org) B.L. Santosh, State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and other senior leaders of the party announced new Office Bearers, Morcha Presidents, working committee members and Special Invitees

Dr Narinder Singh, Sham Lal Sharma (Former Minister),Yuhvir Sethi, Shakti Singh Parihar (MLA Doda & Former Minister), Pawan Khajuria, Smt. Anuradha Singh Charak, Sofi Yousuf (Former MLC) and Aseem Gupta have been nominated as J&K BJP Vice Presidents.

Sunil Sharma (MLA Kishtwar & Former Minister), Vibodh Gupta (Former MLC) and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal (MLA Samba & Former Minister ) have been nominated as J&K BJP General Secretaries.

Arvind Gupta, Vikas Choudhary, Smt. Veenu Khanna, Smt. Anju Dogra, Smt. Rekha Mahajan, Dr. Farida Khan, Gopal Mahajan and Baji Abdul Wahid – Budhal have been nominated as J&K BJP Secretaries.

Prabhat Singh has been nominated as Treasurers and Prem Gupta has been nominated as Addl. Treasurers.

Thakur Narayan Singh has been nominated as J&K BJP Incharge Social & Religion Organizations.

Ajay Gupta Pargal has been nominated as Incharge Programme & Abhiyan Coordinator and Ankit Gupta as Co-Incharge Programme & Abhiyan Coordinator.

Tilak Raj Gupta has been nominated as J&K Office Secretary and Naresh Singh has been nominated as Addl. Office Secretary.

Advocate Sunil Sethi has been nominated as J&K Chief Spokesperson.

Adv. Abhinav Sharma, Brig Anil Gupta, R.S. Pathania (Former MLA Ramnagar), Rajiv Jasrotia ( MLA Kathua & Former Minister), Arun Gupta, Girdhari Lal Raina (Former MLC),Smt. Rajni Sethi, Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana, Altaf Thakur, G.M. Mir, Adv. Dev Raj Sharma, Balbir Ram Rattan, Sunil Gupta (Poonch), Inderjeet Sambyal, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Abhijeet Jasrotia and Dr. Tahir Choudhary have been nominated as J&K Spokespersons.

Suraj Singh, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra have been nominated as Media Secretaries from Jammu and Manzoor Bhat has been nominated as Media Secretary from Kashmir.

Jugal Kishore Gupta has been nominated as Publicity Secretary from Jammu and Arif Raja as Publicity Secretary from Kashmir.

Ayodhya Gupta and Ajay Vaid have been nominated as Additional Publicity Secretaries.

Sanjay Khanna has been nominated as Protocol Incharge and Shalinder Vaid as Additional Protocol Incharge.

Jaidev Rajwal has been nominated as Incharge IT & Social Media and Ishant Gupta as Co-Incharge IT & Social Media.

Rajnish Jain has been nominated as Publication Incharge and Pawan Sharma as Publication Co-Incharge.

Jugal Dogra – (Jammu), Sardar Bhupinder Singh-(Jammu), Dr. Rafi Ahmed -(Kashmir), Ashiq Hussain Dar- (Kashmir) have been nominated as Incharge Grievance Cell .

Tahir Mir has been nominated as Kashmir Office Secretary and Shalinder Singh as Co-Office Secretary Kashmir.

Smt. Sanjeeta Dogra has been nominated as JK Mahila Morcha President.

Arun Dev Singh Jamwal has been nominated as JK Yuva Morcha.

Bharat Bhushan Bodhi (Former MLA) has been nominated as President JK, SC Morcha.

Bhram Jyot Satti has been nominated as President JK OBC Morcha.

Haroon Choudhary has been nominated as President JK ST Morcha.

Omi Khajuria has been nominated as President JK Kissan Morcha.

Sheikh Bashir has been nominated as President JK Minority Morcha.

BJP Working Committee Members are Kavinder Gupta, G.R. bhagat, Smt Raman Suri, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, S. Varinderjit Singh, Harinder Gupta, Rajeev Charak, Nitish Mahajan, Shailja Gupta, Parveen Arora, Adv. Adarsh Bhagat, Pt. Ashok Khajuria, Sanjay Mahey, Bharat Sharma, Sanjay Baru, Parduman Singh, Munish Sharma, Parmodh Kapahi, Parneesh Mahajan, Puneet Mahajan, Shri Ashwani Charangoo, Nand Kishore Sharma, Sukhdev Singh, Karan Singh, Smt Darshana Devi, Smt Neena Sharma, Prem Dogra, Janak Bharti, Smt Chanchala Devi, Bindu Sharma, Shri Manoj Kumar, Charanjeet Singh Jasrotia, Janghbir Singh, Keshav Dutt, Shri Omkar Padha, Kashmira Singh, Shri Santosh Bhagat, Sanjeev Sharma, Jai Sharma, Subhash Bhagat , Arun Sharma, Kuldeep Dubey, Shri Ajay Baru, S. Pardeep Singh, Sarv Singh, Pawan Dev Singh, Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma, Shri Rohit Dubey, Shri Dinesh Sharma, Dev Raj Sharma, Darbar Choudhary, Mohd. Iqbal Malik, Capt. Som Dutt, Bhagwati Parsad Raina, Shri Rakesh Gupta, Som Raj Khajuria ,Shri Neelam Nargotra, Akshay Sharma, Prahlad Bhagat, Basant Raj, Manjeet Razdan, Koushal Kotwal, Narinder Singh, Smt Neena Devi, Smt Bipna Manhas, Shri Jeevan Lal, Satish Sharma, Neeru Rajput , Narayan Dutt Tripathi, Manmohan Singh, Suresh Sharma, Jai Singh, Dr. Suresh Ajay Magotra, Shri Pardeep Sharma, Smt Shama Sharma, Ramesh Sharma, Ram Kumar Gupta, Sashi Goswami, Smt Sunita Thakur, Brijeshwar Rana, Swaran Singh Chib, Narayan Dutt, Shri Chand Ji Bhat, Wasim Bari, Ab Rashid Zargar, Shri Des Kumar Nehru, Asif Masoodi, Veena Gupta, Nazir Ahmed Raina, Ashraf Azad, Ghulam Nabi Dar, Rafiq Wani, Javed Qadri.

National Council members are Smt. Priya Sethi (Former Minister),Dr. Ali Mohd. Mir, Rafiq Wani and Mudassir Wani shall also be the Executive Members of BJP J&K

Special Invitee are Chander Mohan Gupta (Mayor ), Smt Purnima Sharma (Deputy Mayor), Smt Suresh Jamwal, Rajinder Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Rajinder Sharma, Smt Usha Choudhary, Smt Sakina Bano, Smt Kamla Gupta, Dr. Narinder Singh Jasrotia, Durga Dass, Thakur Ranjit Singh, Kuldeep Raj Gupta, Ch. Talib Hussain, Mohan lal Prashar, Capt. Ramesh Lal, Ab. Ghani Kohli, Capt. Bansi Lal, Ilyas Khan, Zulfiqar Pathan, Shri Satish Sasan, Brij Mohan Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Sham Singh Katoch, Smt Sheela Handoo, M.M. War, G.N. Namthali, Shri Sidiq Khan, G.R. Bhagat (Retd. IAS) and All MPs, Former State Presidents, Former MLAs, Former MLCs, Former Board Vice-Chairman shall be Ex-Officio Executive Members of BJP J&K.