BJP nominates District Election Incharges, Co-Incharges

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP Election State Incharge, Varinderjeet Singh and Co-Incharge Munish Sharma, after having consultations with the State President Ravinder Raina and State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, nominated District Election Incharges and Co-Incharges.

These nominations have been made for smooth conduct of the party’s organisational elections, which are held after every three years, thus indicating a healthy practice of inner democracy in the party.

A press note issued by the State BJP unit informed that Surat Singh has been nominated as Incharge and Bharat Bhushan Sharma as Co-Incharge for R S Pura; Narinder Singh, Incharge and Dev Raj, Co-Incharge for Kathua District; T N Bhat, Incharge and Sanjay Bhat, Co-Incharge for Kashmir Displaced District; Ajay Pargal, Incharge and Ramesh Gupta, Co-Incharge for Jammu District; Sanjeev Sharma, Incharge and Rajesh Gupta, Co-Incharge for Jammu West; Nand Kishore, Incharge and Vikas Choudhary, Co-Incharge for Jammu Rural; Krishan Lal, Incharge and Capt Gopal Singh, Co-Incharge for Udhampur; Kamal Gupta, Incharge and Dev Raj, Co-Incharge for Rajouri District; Tilak Gupta, Incharge and Narsingh Dayal, Co-Incharge for Samba District; Ganesh Basotra, Incharge and Pawan Chouhan, Co-Incharge Basholi District; Jagdish Bhagat, Incharge and Surinder Sharma, Co-Incharge for Akhnoor; Sat Pal Sharma, Incharge and Raman Sharma, Co-Incharge for Reasi District; Capt Ashok Sharma, Incharge and Ajhar Manhas, Co-Incharge for Poonch; Babu Ram, Incharge and Raj Singh Charak, Co-Incharge for Doda District and Rashpal Singh, Incharge and Swarn Kishore has been nominated as Co-Incharge for Ramban district.