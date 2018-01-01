BJP nominates District Convenors for Kashmir ULB Cell

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Urban Local Body (ULB) Cell Convenor for Kashmir Province Molvi Tariq, in consultation with BJP State President and MLA Sat Sharma, State Incharge All Cells Varinderjit Singh and Cell and State Convenor Deepak Gupta announced District Convenors for the Cell in Kashmir Province to smoothen and make efficient the working of Cell in the Province of Kashmir in view of the approaching Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections in the State.

Deepak Gupta said that the BJP is committed to work for the welfare of the masses and to make efficient the working of the all public welfare departments, it becomes essential to drive the full machinery of the government as well as all departments so that no genuine need of the public goes unattended.

He said that to achieve the purpose, the Government of J&K is making all efforts to hold the elections in coming times and BJP has started to work in the direction.

While announcing the District Convenors, Molvi Tariq said that for the ground level work of the organisation, it becomes absolutely necessary to form efficient teams so that all the issues of the common masses could be paid attention to and properly addressed.

Hakeem Masood has been nominated as Srinagar District Convenor, Abid Hussain Bhat for Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmed Bala for Budgam, Abdul Rashid Khan for Bandipora, Mohi -Ud-Din Sofi for Baramulla, Mohd. Shafi Bhat for Kupwara, Advocate Sofi Muzaffer Ahmed for Anantanag, Mohd. Sikander Shah for Shopian, Gh. Mohd. Bhat for Pulwama and Manzoor Ahmed Parrey for Kulgam.