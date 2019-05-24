BJP, NC get 3 seats each in J&K

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday scripted yet another electoral history by handing over crushing defeat to the Congress candidates on both the Lok Sabha seats of Jammu region by a record margin.

National Conference won all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir valley while PDP failed to open its account. Peoples Conference of Sajaad Lone secured good percentage of votes across all the three seats and gave a close fight to NC candidate on Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

However, the biggest upset in the state was recorded on where PDP Chief, Mehbooba Mufti faced humiliating defeat by figuring at third slot. Mehbooba had never lost any election in her two decades long political career.

In the cold desert region of Ladakh, BJP’s Jamyang Tsering Namgyal won the seat by a margin of over 10,000 votes. Namgyal secured 42,914 votes while Sajjad Hussain could secure 31,984 votes only.

MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, contesting Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat for the second time, defeated Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress by a record margin of over 3.57 lakh votes. Dr Singh secured 7,24,311 votes while his nearest rival from the Congress got 3,67,059 votes. Dr Singh won majority votes on 12 Assembly segments spread across Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua and Ramban districts while Congress candidate won majority votes on five out of six seats of erstwhile Doda district.

On the other hand, BJP’s Jugal Kishore Sharma, contesting from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat, defeated Congress candidate Raman Bhalla by a margin of over 2.89 lakh votes.

In 2014, Jugal had defeated Congress candidate by a margin of 2.57 lakh votes. Jugal Kishore secured 8,40,214 votes while his rival garnered 5,51,187 votes.

In Srinagar, 83 years old Dr Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat, for the fourth time, by a margin of over 70,000 votes. He defeated PDP’s rival candidate Aga Syed Mohsin.

In Anantnag, National Conference candidate, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi defeated JKPCC Chief, GA. Mir, his nearest rival of Congress party, by a margin of over 6,000 votes. Mehbooba Mufti stood third by securing 30,524 votes.

In Baramulla, former J&K Assembly speaker Mohd Akbar Lone defeated his rival candidate of Peoples Conference, Raja Aijaz Ali by a margin of over 29,000 votes.

Meanwhile, reacting to the poll results, National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah for their stellar performance in the polls. Omar tweeted, “So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years”.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti while conceding defeat also posted a message on her twitter timeline. She wrote, I’ve been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I’m grateful to my party workers & colleagues. Mehbooba also wrote, “Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to BJP and it’s allies. Time for Congress to get an Amit Shah”.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed hope that the new government in Delhi will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir.

“We hope the new government in Delhi will do justice with J-K and engage in dialogue with Pakistan so that we are taken out of this morass,” he said.

Asked about the UPA’s performance in the polls, he declined to comment, saying “what has happened, has happened, I will not say anything on that”.

Winning candidate from Ladhak Jamyang Tsering Namgyal expressed his gratitude to the people of Leh, Nubra, Kargil and Zanskar and assured to work wholeheartedly to fulfil the demands of the region. He said BJP fought the elections on development agenda and therefore people reposed their trust on BJP. He maintained that UT demand for Ladakh is one of the top priorities of the party and he shall pursue the demand as he claimed that only BJP could fulfil the demand of the people of Ladakh.

Former IAS officer, who recently floated his own political party, Shah Faesal tweeted, “Congratulations to @narendramodi @BJP4India for the landslide win. The mandate must be respected. We in J&K are hopeful that tempers will be allowed to calm down. In this second term, @narendramodi can make history by reaching out to the people of J&K. Kashmir has to heal”.