BJP MLC, Opp stage walkout from J-K LC over ’employment issue’

Jammu: Opposition National Conference (NC) and the Congress today staged a walkout from the Legislative Council alleging lack of transparency in appointments in various government bodies.

BJP MLC Vibodh Gupta also joined the opposition and raised the issue of the alleged discrimination with districts and region in the recruitments. He sought a reply from the government on this.

The Opposition got agitated after the Minister for Agriculture, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, in the House said, “21490 selections have been made during the last two years in various government department by the recruiting agencies”.

“Apart from this, 132 selections have been made in various autonomous bodies under the administrative control of the departments,” he said.

Several members of the NC and the Congress asked supplementaries from the minister asking him the mode of the appointment alleging lack of transparency.

Hanjura said the appointments were made through J-K Public Service Commission (PSC), J-K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) and Police Recruitment Board.

On this, Opposition NC and Congress raised up from their seats and resorted to protests for failure to give satisfactory answer and blamed them for lack of transparency and criteria in selections and recruitments.

Raising anti-government slogans, they staged a walkout from the House.

Later, BJP MLC Gupta exchanged words with PDP member Yasir Rishi for raking up inter-district and inter-regional discrimination in recruitments, and staged a walkout from the House. (PTI)