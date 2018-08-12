BJP MLA Bhagat crosses ‘Lakshman Rekha’ over Article 35A

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Gagan Bhagat, representing R S Pura Assembly seat in Jammu, on Saturday crossed his ‘Lakshman Rekha’ by opposing the party position on Article 35A.

While doing so he even threatened that people of Jammu region will take up arms if Article 35A is revoked.

By aligning publicly with the Kashmir based political parties, Bhagat also dropped clear hints that in near future he would be joining one of these parties to stay relevant in politics. It is for this reason he even commented on record saying, “Kashmiris are fighting our battle while the people of Jammu are calling for the abrogation of Article 35A”.

Interacting with a small public group of people in his assembly constituency, Bhagat exhorted his supporters to stand up and oppose attempts aimed at abrogating Article 35A.

“We all must raise our voice so that it reaches the court”, Bhagat said.

A video of his speech is already doing rounds on various social media platforms and has virtually gone viral. It even prompted former Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti to tweet in support of BJP MLA.

“Heartening to know that two MLAs from BJP, Rajesh Gupta followed by Dr Gagan have raised their voice in defence of Article 35A. Defending the special status of J&K is not confined to a region or religion anymore.

People of the State have realised its importance and sanctity” tweeted PDP Chief.

“Today I feel relieved that regardless of political views or affiliations, we are all on the same page as far as protecting the special status of J-K is concerned,” Mufti wrote.

Reacting to the sudden political developments, BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi this evening addressed a press conference and termed the statement of Gagan Bhagat as ‘unfortunate’ and a clear cut case of ‘indiscipline’.

“It is very unfortunate and the party is really saddened because of this development”, Sunil Sethi told reporters at party headquarters.

Sethi said party President has been apprised about his conduct for further action in the matter.

Referring to the tweet of Mehbooba Mufti, the BJP Chief spokesperson also clarified that she is wrongly quoting another party MLA Rajesh Gupta of having supported Article 35A.

Sethi said the PDP Chief had wrongly picked up a statement issued by another individual sharing same name. He said even a section of media, which had published this news report had issued clarification that the same was wrongly published but the PDP Chief failed to take its note.

Meanwhile, in the video which has gone viral, Gagan Bhagat is clearly seen questioning the party stand on a sensitive matter.

In the video, the BJP legislator can be heard saying that at times, one has to take a stand which could be different from the party’s stated position.

“If the Article 35A is revoked, people of Kashmir won’t suffer as much as Jammuites. There will be no jobs in Jammu. All the people sitting here will be left jobless. Land prices will skyrocket dramatically and you wouldn’t be able to buy land anymore because people living in Gujarat, Haryana are very rich,” Bhagat is heard saying and adding that the Dogras will face the brunt if Article 35A goes.

“If we will not raise our voice today, there will be a Dogra Andolan like Navnirman Sena’s (in Maharashtra) in near future,” Bhagat said.

Taking a stand contrary to the party line, Bhagat claims, “The BJP government at the Centre was raking up the issue with an eye on Lok Sabha polls. They are eyeing 300 seats across the country. They are not worried about your vote. Even if you will not vote for them, on two Lok Sabha seats it won’t make any difference. The BJP is selling dreams and wants to sacrifice the interests of Jammu. They are aiming for 300 seats across the country”.

“BJP is not the well-wisher of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They are anti-people and anti-scheduled caste. They are playing politics over the vital issues concerning the State,” he said.

Sharing his assessment on reasons behind people taking up guns in the Kashmir Valley, Bhagat further reveals, “People in Kashmir didn’t take up gun in one day. If one doesn’t have a job or he can’t own a shop; if one is summoned regularly to police stations, picked up by army, then what option does he have?,” he asked, before quickly adding: “The only option left for him is to pick up arms. This is the cause of terrorism in Kashmir”.

“When there are no jobs and if people can’t do their business, then people in Jammu will also pelt stones and pick up guns,” he said and claimed that if Article 35A is “removed, the BJP will vanish from the State”.

Bhagat was earlier suspended by the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Sunil Sethi on the allegations against him by a family of abducting their daughter. His pictures with the girl were also circulated by his opponents to establish his relationship with the abducted girl. He, however, claimed, his name was dragged in the matter by the vested interest. Even the girl had denied these allegations by coming out in public. The disciplinary committee had also proposed to restrain him from holding official position in the party for one year.