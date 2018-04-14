BJP Ministers Lal Singh, Ganga resign, PDP to meet today

Share Share 0 Share 0

Lawyers’ obstruction affects dispensation of justice: SC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two BJP Ministers, who were at the centre of a storm over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, on Friday submitted their resignations to the party’s State President Sat Sharma.

“Yes, the two ministers have submitted their resignation to me,” Sharma said.

He said a legislature party meeting of the BJP is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Jammu where the future course of action on this issue will be discussed.

“We are going to discuss this and other issues at our legislature party meeting tomorrow,” Sharma said when asked if he was going to forward the resignations to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash had attended the rally.

Meanwhile, a meeting of senior leaders of the ruling PDP has been called on Saturday to decide the party’s course of action amid BJP ministers’ resignation.

On the eve of the meeting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came out with a statement signed by its senior leader Nizamuddin Bhat in which it blamed the Centre and “hawkish and communal” elements in its coalition partner BJP for failing the purpose of the alliance between the two parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The conduct of communal and hawkish elements in BJP is giving serious blow to PDP’s expectations on Kashmir and New Delhi’s own attitudes are failing the purpose of alliance between the two parties,” Bhat, who is considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said.

Bhat endorsed the sentiments of Tourism Minister Tasaduq Mufti, who had said that the PDP had become a “partner in crime with the BJP and the gradual schism of state’s residents may lead to unprecedented bloodshed.”

Bhat said Tasaduq Mufti has represented the sentiment of the party’s rank and file.

He said he cannot remain quiet just because he is in the government and that the PDP will have to “take one last bow and apologise to people for having unknowingly pushed them into something they did not deserve.”

“PDP owes its emergence to avowed objectives of peace, and reconciliation and it cannot commit a sin to defeat the mission of its patron or undermine the sacrifices of its people and party workers by compromising on the basic agenda,” he said.

Bhat said the PDP hoped that the massive mandate to BJP at the national level would be used to the advantage of peace and resolution.

“Similarly, it (PDP) expected that state will witness a sustainable political atmosphere of harmony and shared concerns. Unfortunately, that is seemingly not happening. On the contrary, uncertainty is gripping the state. Conflict is devouring lives and resource,” he said.

Bhat said Mehbooba Mufti was pained with every killing in Kashmir.

“Unfortunately her every hope is belied through perpetual betrayals and the state reels under the shadow of death and destruction,” he said.

Sources within the party said Mehbooba Mufti, who is also President of the PDP, has been holding consultations with senior leaders of the party who have conveyed their displeasure over the statements issued by two the two BJP ministers — Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Prakash and Forest Minister Lal Singh — during a rally in March this year.

“It is too difficult to sit with the same ministers who have been openly supporting people accused of rape,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

“A meeting of senior party leaders is being held tomorrow and important issues relating to political, party and administration in J&K will be discussed,” PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmed Mir said.

The leaders may also discuss the emerging situation in Jammu, he said.

Asked whether Mehbooba Mufti has given an ultimatum to the BJP to sack the two ministers, Mir said it was matter to be discussed between the alliance partners “and after that we well see”.

Ganga and Singh had hit out at the police for arresting “one or the other person at will” in connection with the rape of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua.

Meanwhile, taking strong note of some lawyers obstructing the judicial process in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, the Supreme Court this morning initiated a case on its own record saying such impediment “affects the dispensation of justice and would amount to obstruction of access to justice”.

The top court said that it is a settled law that a lawyer who appears for a victim or accused cannot be prevented by any bar association or group of lawyers, for it is his duty to appear in support of his client.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was also critical of the Jammu High Court Bar Association, which had passed a resolution not to attend the courts saying “it is the duty of the bar association as a collective body and they cannot obstruct the process of law”.

“If a lawyer who is engaged, is obstructed from appearing in the court or if his client is deprived of being represented in the court when he is entitled to do so in a lawful manner, that affects the dispensation of justice and would amount to obstruction of access to justice and interference with the administration of justice,” the bench said in its order.

The top court took initiated the case suo motu after some lawyers brought to its notice that the members of the Kathua District Court Bar Association at Jammu & Kashmir, are obstructing the lawyer who is appearing on behalf of the family of the victim in the court.

Advocates P V Dinesh, Shobha and Gopal Shankarnaraynan informed the court that a lawyer appearing for the victim’s family was being threatened and the obstruction has support of high court bar association.

The top court said, “It is settled in law that a lawyer who appears for a victim or accused cannot be prevented by any bar association or group of lawyers, for it is the duty of a lawyer to appear in support of his client, once he accepts the brief.”

The bench issued notice to the Bar Council of India, the state Bar Council, High Court Bar Association at Jammu and Kathua District Bar Association and sought their replies by April 19.

“We hope and trust that when we are issuing notice, the members of the bar associations shall conduct themselves and would not obstruct the smooth functioning of the justice delivery system which includes the presence of the persons aggrieved or accused in court or for that matter the presence of investigating agency and the witnesses,” the bench said.

Standing counsel for Jammu and Kashmir Shoeb Alam, who was called to the CJI court, informed that the police had yesterday filed the charge sheet before the magistrate at his home.

He strongly opposed the plea of lawyers that the case be handed over to the CBI for further investigation and said that thorough probe was being carried out by the state crime branch.

Alam said that it is already a settled law that investigation cannot be transferred to the CBI after the charge sheet has been filed in the court.

“Police team was heckled by the lawyers and prevented from submitting the charge sheet before the chief judicial magistrate court in Kathua,” Alam said.

He said that subsequently the police had to produce the eight accused in the case and submit the charge sheet at the residence of the magistrate.

Alam informed the court that police have also registered a FIR against some lawyers for attempting to prevent police from filing charge sheet in Kathua rape case.

Earlier in the day, the top court had asked lawyer P V Dinesh to bring materials on record to take judicial note of a strike call given by Kathua and Jammu and Kashmir bar associations in relation to the gangrape and killing of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu region.

Dinesh referred to the “unfortunate” decisions of the local bar that had allegedly come in support of the people who had gangraped and killed the minor in Kathua.

Lawyers took to the streets shouting slogans and trying to block the road outside the court where the charge sheets have been filed.