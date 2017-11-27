BJP ministers are mere rubber stamps of Mehbooba mufti: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Accusing BJP Ministers of demonstrating political cowardice in the face of the most pernicious policy of appeasement of separatists and subversives being pursued by its ally, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister sought the review of the government decision to release 4,500 stone pelters of the Valley.

Terming the offence of stone pelters as heinous, Harsh said that they were the people who had stoned, slapped, manhandled, humiliated, heckled, taunted and jeered the Indian security forces at the behest of anti national forces. He said that it was ironical that BJP which had all along opposed the stone pelters while in opposition by dubbing them as anti national and Pak agents had taken a u-turn even with respect to the issues which pertained to the very security of the State.

Several BJP leaders in the past had been demanding slapping of sedition charges on stone pelters by claiming that that they facilitated infiltration of Pak agents into Kashmir and further helped the terrorists by facilitating their safe passage after the latter’s attacks on armed forces, Harsh said while addressing a meeting of Young Panthers here on Sunday.

Having failed to espouse the cause of Jammu for which they were voted to power, the said BJP leaders were acting as postal messangers of Mehbooba Mufti and shamelessly endorsing the separatist agenda of Kashmir centric forces. Not only were the stone pelters being released, but it had been reported in pursuance of an RTI reply, that GoI had given up the proposal of Townships for Kashmiri migrants, he regretted. He said that Saffron rule presented a typical example of a govt. that was all out to appease the secessionists in the name of CBMs at the cost of nationalist sentiment.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh exhorted the youth to gird up their loins and be prepared for a decisive battle against the nefarious designs of the unholy alliance and to uphold the cause of Jammu. While, the neglect and deprivation of Jammu youth has to be fought tooth and nail, the opportunist leaders who sold the mandate of Jammu for the crumbs of power would be opposed, exposed and finally deposed, roared Harsh.

Among those who were present in the meeting included Gagan Pratap, Pratap Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Rakesh Sharma,Vikas Bali, Stiffness Gill, Rahul Kumar, Nikhil Sharma, Kanav Pagotra, Swarna Devi, Harsh Gupta, Naresh Roshan besides others.