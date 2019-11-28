BJP making shameless attempts to subvert democracy in Maha: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP accusing it of making shameless attempts to “subvert democracy” in Maharashtra and to blatantly sabotage the three party alliance from coming to power in the state.
Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, she also attacked the Governor of the state and said that he acted in an “unprecedented and reprehensible manner”.
All party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting. (PTI)
