BJP makes inroads in terrorism-hit Kashmir

Dear Editor,

For the first time, BJP has made large inroads in the Valley in the elections conducted for local body. This is utter disappointment for BJP’s bête noire parties. Boycott of National Conference and PDP did not help the Congress Party to occupy the space vacated by them. Instead, it facilitated for BJP to sprout. Congress has been facing its extinction in a phased manner and is losing its ground more to BJP than to any other parties.

The boycott of Local Bodies elections by NC and PDP was not for serving national interest. The issue that prompted these two parties for not participating in the elections was Article 35A. Article 35A bars all other Indians from acquiring properties and settling in Kashmir whereas people from Kashmir have the liberty to settle in any part of India. The selfishness of NC and PDP is evident from their opposition against abrogation of draconian Article 35A. Principles of natural justice say that what is advantageous or disadvantageous to one should be the same for others also. Article 35A is discriminatory since it treats Kashmiris as different from other Indians. There should be no discrimination based on region, religion, caste, creed and community. Article 35A goes against the spirit of equality.

BJP has been spreading its tentacles in every nook and corner of the country. The latest is evident from the results of local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The party has swept in Jammu in Municipality elections. In the previous Assembly election, the stronghold of CPM Tripura fell into the kitty of BJP. BJP has already enjoyed the taste of power in the state level. It could have completed its full term if the party had compromised on its principles. When PDP started pulling in different directions, BJP found it difficult to be in the company of PDP. Non-BJP parties cannot afford to ignore the spreading influence of BJP and these parties must realize that they cannot take the party for granted. The results of local bodies may be a prelude for BJP to ride to the seat of power in Jammu and Kashmir in the future days on its own.

K.V Seetharamaiah,

Hassan, Karnataka.