BJP Mahila Morcha hogs headlines for wrong reasons yet again

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: By attacking a group of journalists, covering exclusive story on Rohingyas in Kiryani Talab area of Jammu, two young sons of a BJP Mahila Morcha leader, who happens to be a sister of another minority leader of the party, have dented the image of the party beyond repair.

The episode has also brought the leadership of State BJP Mahila Morcha President Purnima Sharma on the centre stage.

She is herself facing serious charges in the infamous stamps scam but till date she has not been removed from the post by the party high command.

The reasons, for not taking action against the tainted leader, were best known to the senior party leaders in the state as they have been deliberately keeping their eyes and ears shut and allowing such tainted leaders to rule the roost.

Ever since the illegal settlement of Rohingyas in and around Jammu has become talking point, the State BJP leadership has been harping on anti-Rohingya campaign and spreading awareness about the security threat posed by these illegal immigrants in the Jammu region and how mushrooming growth of these foreign nationals is threatening to change the demography of Jammu region.

But instead of paying attention to these developments, State President of Mahila Morcha has allowed her own team members to shelter Rohingyas in Jammu for petty monetary benefits.

Interestingly, no one in the BJP was aware of the fact that their own leaders were lending shoulders and hand of support by providing them shelter on their own piece of land. And if it was already in their knowledge how could they allow the same leaders to acquire centre stage in the party machinery and mislead the senior leaders.

Whatever may be the outcome of this current episode one thing is certain the same has disturbed the political arithmetic of the party’s state unit at a crucial juncture.

Kashmir based political parties, gunning for aggressive BJP leaders, won’t leave any stone unturned to expose the relationship of those behind the attack on journalists and how they have been sheltering Rohingyas on their piece of plots.

Media savvy image of the party has already been dented in the immediate fallout of this attack on group of journalists.

Cornered under these circumstances most of the state BJP leaders remained tight lipped and shied away from speaking their mind. On the other hand efforts are on to influence the probe in the matter. The state police officers are under intense pressure to go slow in the case and explore the possibility of patch up with the agitated journalists. It remains to be seen how the ongoing investigation in the case shapes up and how the state BJP leadership would respond to the challenge of keeping these sympathisers of Rohingyas away from the core group of the party leaders.