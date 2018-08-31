BJP Mahila Morcha activist levels serious allegations against party leaders

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Mahila Morcha member Priya Jaral on Thursday exposed, what she described, ‘Chaal Charitr Aur Chehra’ of the State party leaders while accusing them of exploiting female members for their vested interests.

Priya created flutter in the Convention Hall soon after a solemn tribute ceremony organised in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee got over.

At first, she approached the State Party Chief Ravinder Raina and made effort to speak to him in the Convention Hall.

Without caring for the sanctity of the occasion Priya Jaral was heard shouting in front of Ravinder Raina, “Earlier you treated me at par with ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ and now when I am seeking your attention to highlight my plight you are refusing to even pay attention to my plea”.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Prof Nirmal Singh and several other party leaders including former Health Minister Bali Bhagat tried to intervene and urged her to step out of the Hall, as it was not the opportune time for her to create a scene at the venue of a tribute ceremony.

While she resisted, Priya was heard telling Ravinder Raina and other BJP leaders, “I am tired of repeating this issue and making efforts to speak but till date I have not been given opportunity to speak”. After stepping out of the Convention Centre, Priya Jaral narrated her ordeal in front of media persons and levelled some serious allegations of misconduct against some of the BJP leaders of the State unit. She even named some of the BJP leaders and alleged they shamelessly told her to get in touch with top leaders of the party if she was keen on moving up the ladder. Priya Jaral alleged that women who adjusted to their whims and fancies were promoted in the party and those who chose to raise their voice were ignored and punished. She said she was frustrated to the core as no one in the party was willing to listen to her allegations of misconduct.

Priya told media persons at the Convention Centre, “I don’t know about others but I know I am being victimised and I don’t want to stay mum”.

“I will stand up and fight for all others, who are part and parcel of the party and have devoted long years in the service of the BJP”, the furious Priya Jaral told media persons.