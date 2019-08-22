BJP living example of ‘democracy’: Sonkar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP illustrates ‘How democracy is lived’ as it represents true democracy in letter and spirit, while its activists carry out daunting task of elections right from booth level to National level without any outside support, with brilliance and righteousness. This was claimed by the Member of Parliament, National President BJP SC Morcha & National Co-Inchage BJP’s Organisational Elections, Vinod Sonkar, while addressing a meeting of BJP State Office Bearers, MLCs, former MLAs, Morchas, Cells, District Presidents, District Prabharis and Organisational Election Officers at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Thursday.

BJP State President Ravinder Raina, State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, former Dy CMs Dr Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, MLC Ashok Khajuria, State Incharge Organisational Elections Varinderjit Singh, State Co-Incharge Organisational Elections Munish Sharma and State Incharge Membership campaign Jugal Dogra also shared the stage during the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, while welcoming the National leader into Jammu & Kashmir, said that party activists will learn a lot from his vast experiences.

He said that our organisation has a rich history of dedication and sacrifices since generations and the tradition must be kept alive with conduct of fair elections by electing right candidate for every chore. He said that the meeting will serve the purpose of ‘Training Camp’ for all those party activists, who are bestowed with the responsibility of carrying out organisational elections in the region.

During the meeting, Vinod Sonkar, provided a detailed overview of the technical details for Organisational elections starting with Booth Presidents, then Mandal Presidents, followed by District Presidents and then State President. He said that entire process is representation of the strong will and hardwork of party activists, who carry out entire process after every three years for keeping alive the internal democracy and principles of the organisation. Sonkar also congratulated people on abrogation of Article 370. Ashok Kaul, in his address, said that it is perfect time when we can contribute our bit in the reorganisation of party. He asked party activists to become active game changers for the greater good of organisation. He prompted the District Prabharis and District Presidents for declaration of Election Officers of the Districts and Mandals. He asked them to carry out the task meticulously, as it will form the base of a strong organisation.

Varinderjit Singh, provided details of the work carried out in the region for carrying out the process of organisational elections and assured the high command that strictness and vigil would be maintained in the process. Munish Sharma conducted proceedings of the meeting.