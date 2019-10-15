BJP liberated Haryana from stigma of corruption, casteism: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

TOHANA: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said that BJP has liberated Haryana from stigma of corruption and casteism, into which the State had been pushed by the successive governments in past.

Addressing a series of election rallies at different places in Haryana on Monday, Dr Jitendra Singh said, before Manohar Lal Khattar government took over five year ago, Haryana was known more for scams, embezzlements and land-grabbing by members of ruling families at the Centre and State. This tradition, he said, continued from the times of Indira Gandhi when her son Sanjay Gandhi set up ill-fated Maruti project here, down to the days of Sonia Gandhi when her Son-in-law, Robert Vadra indulged in real estate misappropriations.

Whichever party came to power, Dr Jitendra Singh said, its ministers and members would seek to make a quick fortune by indulging in the loot of State exchequer and they would compete with their predecessors to surpass them in the loot. This was for the first time that BJP, under the central leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and National President Amit Shah, gave the people of Haryana the experience of a government, which was corruption-free and accountable, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, earlier the elections in Haryana were fought on caste basis, while BJP introduced a culture of rising above caste lines and contesting elections in the name development alone. Result of this is that most of the flagship schemes of Modi government have been implemented with exemplary outcomes in the State, he added.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has come straight from the Darbar of Mata Vaishno Devi to the holy land of Pandavas to convey the message of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s determination and capacity to break away from the shackles of past, so that people living in any part of the country, including Haryana, could realise that Jammu & Kashmir is today an absolute integral part of them.