BJP Leh mourns demise of Sheikh Mohd Javed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: A team of Bharatiya Janata Party Leh – Ladakh comprising former Executive Councilors Tsering Wangdus, Gyal P Wangyal, Mumtaz Hussain, Tsering Sandup, District Vice President Fida Hussain Khan led by District President Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited the residence of Late Hujjatt-ul-Islam Sheikh Muhammad Javed Zubdavi in Rambirpur Thiksay and expressed their heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the family members of the deceased scholar.

Later, prominent leaders and workers of Muslim Community of BJP Leh gathered at BJP Head Office in Leh to extend condolence and Fateh prayers on the sad demise of Hujjatt-ul-Islam Sheikh Muhammad Javed Zubdavi. The meeting started with a brief biography of Sheikh Javed by District Vice President Fida Hussain Khan who termed the scholar’s demise great lost for the whole Ladakh region.

“I, on behalf of leaders and members of BJP Leh, express heartfelt condolences over the demise of Hujjatt-ul-Islam Sheikh Muhammad Javed Zubdavi (popularly known as Sheikh Javed) a prominent religious scholar from Thiksey village of Ladakh who breathed his last in Srinagar”, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said while recounting the contribution of late Sheikh Javed to Ladakhi society.

He added that the departed soul was a very revered elderly of our region and he was one of the active members of the Core Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party Leh. “With him we have lost a great scholar and a true symbol of Ladakhi culture, language and identity.

His secular outlook and contributions to the Ladakhi Identity further strengthened the communal harmony of Ladakh. His legacy shall always continue to guide and inspire us to be a proud Ladakhi irrespective of our faith or region,” Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said.

Among others the condolence meet was also attended by State Executive Member BJP J&K Ashraf Ali Sheik, District General Secretary BJP Leh Nawang Samstan Lden, Councillor Mumtaz Hussain, Councillor Phuntsok Dorjay, President BJP Youth Wing Leh Agyal Kushu and other prominent workers of BJP Leh.