BJP Leh conducts District Working Committee meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: J&K BJP State General Secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul said that Leh has peculiar needs owing to its geographical location and culture. Kaul, while addressing the District Working committee of BJP Leh, prompted all of the leaders present in the meeting to become ground level social activists associated with every concern of common masses.

He asked the party activists to make a strategy to develop a unique combination of modernisation and cultural show so as to invite domestic and foreign tourists as well as basic and advanced facilities for the residents.

The meeting discussed various issues related to developmental and organizational tasks with a focus on two-way interaction among the BJP district office bearers, district working committee members, local senior leaders from 16 Mandals and BJP leaders from the State.

Chering Dorjay laid emphasis on the development of the co-operative culture among the population for addressing the daily needs of the society. He said that Ladakh has always remained as an attraction for the tourists, but still its resources can be utilized to further increase footfall. District President Gonbo presented the details of all the developmental and organizational works conducted by the District Unit during last month for the welfare of masses and extension of party ideology among the masses. The meeting was also addressed by BJP State Vice-President Parmod Kapahi, State Treasurer Chander Mohan Gupta, CEC Leh, Dorjay Motup, Minister Chering Dorjay and MLC Vikram Randhawa.