BJP leader’s brother booked for ‘derogatory’ remarks against CM

KATHUA: An FIR was on Monday registered against the brother of senior BJP leader Lal Singh after a video showing him using derogatory language against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a rally here went viral.

A case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Ranbir Penal Code and Section 66A of the Information Technology Act was registered against Singh’s brother, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shridhar Patil said.

He said the police has started the investigation in the case.

Singh, former state minister, had on Sunday led a massive rally from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar in Kathua district to press for CBI probe into the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in January.

The 26-second video clip purportedly shot during the ‘Dogra Swabhiman’ rally shows Choudhary Rajinder Singh, younger brother of Lal Singh, atop a vehicle and using abusive language against the Chief Minister.

A group of people on foot can be seen enjoying and clapping in the video as the rally moves.

Former Chief Minister and opposition National Conference working president Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to the footage and demanded registration of FIR against the BJP leader’s brother.

“This is absolutely unacceptable language used against @MehboobaMufti and is unequivocally condemned with the request that @JmuKmrPolice file a FIR against this abusive individual,” he wrote on Twitter.