BJP leader targeted in Kashmir; ops on to flush out terrorists

3 ultras arrested with arms in Budgam

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: BJP leader Anwar Khan was targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday but the politician escaped unhurt. Security forces have been engaged in a fierce gun battle with the terrorists who have reportedly taken refuge in a building in Khanmoh area in Pulwama district.

The incident happened around noon on Thursday when a group of three terrorists fired on Anwar Khan’s security cover. Local media reports suggest that at least one security official – identified as Pradeep Kumar of CRPF – received bullet wounds on his right shoulder but the BJP leader was whisked away to safety without any injuries. It is also reported that the terrorists tried to snatch a gun from a security personnel but retreated after being fired upon.

The three terrorists were believed to be holed up in a house in Pulwama district after a failed bid to snatch the weapon of the personal security officer (PSO) of a BJP leader, according to the police.

The terrorists tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of BJP leader Anwar Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district, the police official said. He added that the police personnel accompanying Khan foiled the attempt, during which Ahmad received a bullet injury.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid confirmed the incident, saying an operation was going on to flush out the terrorists. “Three terrorists are trapped in an undisclosed location and engaged in an exchange of fire after an unsuccessful attempt of weapon-snatching from the PSO of a protected person,” he said.

Ahmad was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. Another police personnel was reportedly injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, but officials did not confirm it.

While condemning terrorists’ attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan, BJP State Vice President Yudhvir Sethi said that this is cowardice and an act of frustration.

“This attack on BJP leader and his PSO is highly condemnable and must be denounced by all mainstream political parties in one voice,” he said .

He said people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered a lot on account of such acts and now they are craving for peace. BJP-PDP coalition, he said, has so far given most credible and transparent government in the history of J&K State which is not being digested by forces inimical to peace.

Assuring complete and better treatment to PSO of the BJP leader, Yudhvir said its the valour of J&K police personnel that saved precious life of BJP leader.

He asked police officials to also recognise the service of PSO and favoured enhancing security of BJP leaders in the Valley.

BJP, he asserted, is not going to be cowed down by such nefarious designs and once again appealed to young boys and girls of the State to work towards making this State prosperous without getting driven away by those into anti-social and anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested three terrorists and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Budgam district, police said.

They had come to Budgam with the intention to carry out some attack, the police said.

Acting on an intelligence input, the police and the Army conducted a joint raid and arrested three militants after recovering incriminating material including arms and ammunition from their possession, the police said.

The recoveries included three pistols, four magazines and twelve rounds, the official said, adding the accused were identified as Faizan ul Zaman Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Miaser Ahmad Dar.

Police has also seized the vehicle used by the three terrorists, he added.

“The arrested people hail from Bijbehara (Bhat) and Pulwama (Dars). They are being questioned,” the official said.