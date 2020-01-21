BJP leader Birender Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership, according to an official communique issued on Tuesday.
His resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, it said.
Singh’s membership was due to end on August 1, 2022, and he had become a member of the Rajya Sabha for the third time on August 2, 2016.
He was a member of the Council of States from Haryana.
Singh had switched over to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Singh’s resignation came after his son Brijendra Singh, a former bureaucrat, became an MP. BJP’s Brijendra Singh represents Hisar in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
