BJP lawmaker says MLAs, ministers weakening party

Share Share 0 Share 0

‘Lal Singh, Ganga made sacrificial goat by opportunist party chief ‘

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Raising voice against his own party, MLA Chenani Dina Nath Bhagat on Friday lashed out at the MLAs and ministers for allegedly weakening the BJP from within.

Exposing the party functioning and working of the MLAs and the ministers from BJP, Bhagat said that no development has taken place in the past three years and nothing is being done on developmental front in the present scenario.

“The MLAs and ministers are beating drums about development but the truth is that no development has taken place in the past three years,” MLA Chenani told a news channel, days after reshuffle in the Council of Ministers.

There are seven MLAs representing Scheduled Caste category in the party, he said and added, “All the MLAs are being ignored because of party’s ‘anti-dalit’ policies.” He said that he will continue the fight and take it to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expose BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP MLAs and ministers in J&K are not only tarnishing party’s image but also weakening it and have lost faith of people,” Dina Nath Bhagat said.

“We are seven MLAs in the party and won with huge margin,” he said adding that the party should at least have give them their due share.

The BJP MLA also lashed out at State President and Minister Sat Sharma for being “opportunist” and said, “From the day one of Kathua case, he was after two ministers and they were made sacrificial goat.”

“To become a minister, party president played a dirty politics,” said Bhagat.

He said that guilty should not be spared in Kathua case but at the same time those innocents should not be punished, and added, “We will not stay mum and take our fight to PM and make him aware about ‘anti-party’ activities by some own ministers and MLAs.”

“When Asia’s longest Chenani-Nashri tunnel was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in April last year, being a local MLA and my colleague, MLA from Ramban (both of SC category) were supposed to be on the dais with the VVIP but there was no seat made available for us, he rued.

There are so many other issues like reservation in promotions and despite the voice raised by the reserved category MLAs in the Assembly, BJP despite being into the government, failed to address the issue, which shows that they are ‘anti-dalits’, he added.