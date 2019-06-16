BJP launches Sangathan Parv, nominates Incharges

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and National Incharge for the membership drive under 1st phase of Sangathan Parv, nominated Jugal Dogra as the State Incharge of membership campaign and Priya Sethi and Ali Mohammad Mir as State Co-Incharges in J&K.

The membership drive under 1st phase of ‘Sangathan Parv’ was discussed in the party’s State office bearers’ meeting at Sawargiya Vaidya Vishnu Datt Sabhagaar, at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar on Saturday ahead of party’s State Working Committee meeting, to be held at A4 Hall, Purmandal Road, Birpur on Sunday.

BJP National Vice-President & State Prabhari, Avinash Rai Khanna addressed the meeting, which was chaired and addressed by party’s State President Ravinder Raina along with MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh, former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul and former Minister Sat Sharma. Union MoS (Independent Charge) of Ministries of Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Lal Mandaviya also addressed the participants.

Avinash Rai Khanna, while addressing the meeting, said that landslide victory of party has put heavier responsibility on party workers to stand up to the expectations of masses. He said that now every activist must work with a mission to score majority on its own during ensuing Assembly elections in the State.

Mansukh Lal Mandaviya talked at length about membership campaign initiated by the party at the National level.

Ravinder Raina stressed on the role of office bearers in forming policies and strategies of the organisation.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, spoke regarding Central Government schemes while asking all the senior leaders to work for their proper implementation, stressing that these schemes formed basis of BJP’s grand win in recently held elections.

Ashok Kaul discussed forthcoming organisational programmes threadbare while throwing light on developments of the organisation during last month.

Dr Narinder Singh, State General Secretary presented draft of the resolution before the office bearers. The resolution was seconded by Jugal Kishore Sharma. The stage proceedings were conducted by State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi.