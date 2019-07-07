BJP launches mega membership drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State President Ravinder Raina, along with National Secretary & former MP Mahesh Giri; Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, State Membership Incharge Jugal Dogra lighted traditional lamp to inaugurate BJP’s membership drive under ‘Sangathan Parv’ in the State.

This membership drive has been initiated across the country with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launching same from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

During a function held at party headquarters at Jammu, more than 160 Sarpanchs, activists of political parties, social organisations and prominent citizens got themselves associated with BJP by voluntarily accepting the membership of the party.

The new entrants, including those from JK State Youth Congress, Sarpanchs of Chowki Choura, Block Maira Mandrian, Block Akhnoor and Bhalwal Brahmana, were inspired by the former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma.

Similarly, MLC Ramesh Arora, S S Bijral, Abhinav Sharma, Dr Tahir Choudhary, Arun Sharma of Vijaypur, Nitish Mahajan and Yashpal Singh Sudan also motivated a large number of people from different sections of the society to join BJP on the occasion.

BJP IT and Social Media Incharge, Jaidev Rajwal gave a presentation on different registration modes for becoming party members.

Pertinent to mention here that the party has fixed a target of enrolling 17 lakh new members in J&K and the party cadre would reach people in every nook and corner of the State to educate people about programmes and policies of BJP besides motivating them to be its member.

BJP State Vice-Presidents Pawan Khajuria, Rajiv Charak and Narayan Singh, State General Secretary Dr Narinder Singh, senior leader Satish Sharma, former Ministers Abdul Gani Kohli, Sham Choudhary and Dr Davinder Manyal, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Dy Mayor Purnima Sharma, State Spokespersons Brig Anil Gupta and Ashwani Charangoo, State Secretaries Sanjay Baru and Praduman Singh, Mahila Morcha President Rajni Sethi, OBC Morcha State President Rashpal Verma, ex-MLAs Bharat Bhushan and Krishan Lal Bhagat, Additional Treasure Prem Gupta, Additional Protocol Secretary Bawa Sharma were also present on the occasion.