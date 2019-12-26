BJP KDD welcomes CAA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Kashmir Displaced District (KDD) organised a seminar on Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) here on Wednesday during a seminar, which was attended by a large number of intellectuals, legal luminaries, philanthropists and good number of people from all walks of life.

Brig Anil Gupta, BJP State Spokesperson was the Chief Guest while Nand Kishore Sharma and Ajay Bharti, Ex MLC & State Vice President were the Guests of Honour.

T N Bhat, President KDD, while speaking on the occasion, welcomed the passage of Citizen Amendment Act/NRC on behalf of Kashmiri Pandit community and said that it will provide justice to minorities, who suffered great atrocities in the neighboring countries since 1947 on basis of religion and took asylum in India.

Brig Gupta explained in detail the necessity of this bill for those minorities who took refuge in India due to great atrocities in their countries on basis of religion since decades. He further added that this bill would provide them all the citizenship rights under Indian constitution. He cautioned people of the state to stay away from those elements, who are misleading people about the Act and spreading rumours for their petty political gains, as CAA is not against any community living in India.

Nand Kishore Sharma expressed gratitude towards Kashmir Pandit community who have whole heartedly welcomed and supported the Act and explained in depth the importance of CAA, which is not harmful in any way for any community

Welcoming resolution of CAA, Ajay Bharti said that CAA will pave way for the betterment of minority families, who suffered great atrocities and mental agony in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan since 1947 on basis of religion and took refuge in India.

Others who attended the seminar were Chand Ji Bhat Ex President KDD, Virender Sathu, Vinod Pandita, Vishal Jotshi, Bharat Bhushan, Shiban Ji, Ashok Kumar Koul, Roop Ji, Makhan Lal and Vimal Ji Raina.