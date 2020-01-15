BJP J&K geared up for larger responsibilities: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP leader Raman Suri on Wednesday said that recent BJP Organisational Elections in J&K have strengthened the party at grass root level besides connecting masses with party at every level. The unanimous re-election of Ravinder Raina as Jammu and Kashmir BJP President for another term will go a long way in strengthening the party and giving divisive forces an answer for their anti-national activities, Suri said in a statement issued here.

Suri said that Raina is a charismatic leader who has successfully served his previous tenure as Jammu and Kashmir BJP President. “His tenure has seen all the successful elections Lok Sabha Elections, Local Body Elections, Panchayat Elections, Block Development Council Elections.

The biggest decision of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A also came during his tenure,” he added.

Suri further said that another term for a leader of the stature of Ravinder Raina is a blessing for the society, who has and will always work efficiently for betterment of masses.

“Five senior leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been elected as BJP’s National Council Members, which indicates party’s desires to take seasoned leaders from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on board for larger responsibilities. Election of these senior leaders to party’s National Council Members establishes the fact that J&K’s unit of BJP is going to play a major role in coming days,” Suri maintained.