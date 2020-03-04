BJP Jammu West holds introductory meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP District Jammu West conducted an introductory meeting of newly appointed office bearers at District Headquarters, Kachi Chawni.

The meeting was conducted under the leadership of District President Munish Khjauria which was also addressed by senior functionaries of party including Vibagh Sangathan Mantri Inderjit Sharma, State Secretary BJP Praduman Singh and Sangathan Mantri Mohan Singh Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, Khajuria said that it is the first meeting of newly appointed office bearers of District Jammu West and everybody in the meeting pledged to work for the betterment of society and to implement the policies and programmes of party and Central Government at grass root level.

District General Secretary Adv Rajesh Gupta conducted the proceedings of the meeting and District General Secretary Advocate Karan Sharma presented vote of thanks.