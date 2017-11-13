BJP Jammu District Unit holds meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Jammu District unit organised a meeting here at Party Headquarters on Sunday.

Baldev Singh Baloria, President of Jammu District, BJP State General Secretary Organisation Ashok Kaul, Speaker Kavinder Gupta, Minister of State Priya Sethi, MLA Rajesh Gupta, MLC Vikram Randhawa and Ashok Khajuria In-charge Jammu District were present in the meeting. Baloria outlined the functioning of the district unit and explained the work of three months in detail.

Kaul reviewed the work done by the District BJP for the welfare of the people and asked to strengthen the BJP at booth level in the State so that the schemes launched by Central and State Governments could be reached to the needy and eligible population.

Kavinder mentioned development works in the Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency. District General Secretaries Vinay Gupta and Sunil Sharma were also present.