BJP Jammu District discusses election strategy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Jammu District led by its District President Baldev Singh Billawaria conducted a meeting to discuss issues related to the Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections in the district.

The meeting was graced with the special presence of former Deputy Chief Minister of the State, Kavinder Gupta, who is also sitting MLA from the Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

The meeting saw the detailed discussions on the Panchayat and Urban Local Body as well as threadbare discussions on the latest voter list, which was attended by the BJP District Office Bearers, Mandal Presidents, District Morcha Presidents, Ward Presidents and other senior leaders.

While addressing the meeting, Kavinder Gupta stated that Panchayati and Local Urban Body elections hold great significance in ensuring the good development of the region.

While emphasising the work culture at the ground level within the party workers, he prompted them to work with a mission to secure win in the approaching elections.

Baldev Singh Billawaria, while addressing, asked all the party leaders to scrutinise the voter list properly. He called for the checking of each single vote in depth.