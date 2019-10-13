BJP indulging in mud-slinging to hide failures: Congress

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Blaming BJP of indulging in mud-slinging on political opponents, the Congress has charged it of doing great service to Pakistan by terming every voice of disagreement, dissent and dissatisfaction with their style of governance and political philosophy as anti-national and pro-Pak, giving undue importance to the country, which witnessed its division and humiliating defeats from the mighty nation.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that every voice of dissent and disagreement with BJP’s style of governance and political philosophy is termed as an agenda of Pakistan as they have created a fear of Pakistan out of nothing, as India has not only divided Pakistan into two nations but defeated it more than three times.

“Pakistan has no strength to challenge the might of our country, achieved by it in last seventy years. BJP is trying to create an atmosphere of fear on name of Pakistan to hide the failures of the Government on various fronts including to give a befitting response to stop Pakistan from targeting civilians on different fronts including regular mischief and misadventures on LoC and borders,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that a weak nation like Pakistan is creating lot of trouble on various fronts by indulging in regular shelling and sending terrorists from its soil causing martyrdom of our young soldiers, which has increased considerably since BJP government came to power,” he added.

“Record number of ceasefire violations and casualties besides large concentration of terrorists, both inside State and on LoC is a very serious situation and emerging challenge despite claims that post-surgical strike on terror camps in PoK and demonetisation, the backbone of terrorist would be broken but unfortunately the intensity has increased manifold on all fronts. Instead of effectively dealing and giving befitting answer to Pakistan on every front by taking along all shades and diversities of this nation, as per settled traditions of past, BJP is on mud-slinging campaign against opponents and indulging in amateurish statements maligning the largest great democracy of the world having glorious traditions of politics,” Sharma stated.