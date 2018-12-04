BJP includes Health & Medical Cell in its organisation setup

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State unit of BJP has set up one more cell in its organizational setup for the benefit of the people. The new ‘Health & Medical Cell’ has been established with Gurdyal Singh Bali as State Convenor.

This was shared by BJP All Cells State Incharge Varinderjeet Singh while discussing the role of Health & Medical Cell with BJP State Spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, wherein he also informed that Jammu Kashmir is the second state after Karnataka to have BJP independent Cell related to Health sector.

Varinderjeet Singh further informed that the present Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a number of welfare schemes for the people and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under Ayushman Bharat is one such scheme which provides annual health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh and crores of beneficiaries across the country would come under this world’s largest healthcare scheme. The party activists, who are going to be associated with ‘BJP Health & Medical Cell’, will educate the masses about this scheme as well as seek feedback from the people across the State. Singh further told that the District level teams will be constituted in the state very shortly. The Cell will also help the people in their problems related to healthcare and extend possible support in hospitals and government health care centres to them. Balbir Ram Rattan termed initiative of the BJP to setup Health & Medical Cell as a step towards reaching more close to the needy.

Gurdyal Singh Bali, on this occasion, assured the party that he will work whole-heartedly to ensure that the people are benefitted by the Cell.