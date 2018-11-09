BJP IN VALLEY

Share Share 0 Share 0

The recently concluded Local Bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir has given BJP the much needed push especially in Kashmir Valley where it had a frugal presence. The poll boycott announced by the main Valley-centric parties National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party has come as a god gifted opportunity for the BJP whose planners have encashed the situation to the hilt in the trouble torn Kashmir Valley. The very nomination of Srinagar Mayor with Peoples Conference support and blessings of BJP leadership has been the first surprise for the political watchers. Appeasing the separatists and terrorists lobby has not got PDP and NC the dividends they were looking for. They kept the turmoil cauldron boiling and always took the plea of uncertainty to bring in normalcy. There is no doubt that BJP has not only made inroads in the Valley politics but has been able to guide the political machinery to its own advantage. This is quite a gain for the party keeping the hatred for saffron outfit in the Muslim majority region in view. Any gain for BJP is an advantage to the 2019 Parliamentary elections. This could be the one reason that the PDP-BJP break-up hardly created any noise in the State as it was seen as, “an opportunist alliance” not as an “unholy alliance” of earlier stint. Both wanted to survive and be at the power centre. Today if one looks at the emerging political equation it appears BJP has more well wishers than the Valley-based parties. The PDP claimed the alliance will bring maximum gain but there has been no dialogue, no confidence building, and only poor governance. The BJP dumping the PDP does not reflect any concern for the situation but was an electoral and political move to consolidate its position. The 2014 Assembly elections proved that the BJP had made its entry into J&K only because of Jammu by winning 25 out of 37 seats in the region, making it the second largest party in J&K after the PDP, which held 28 seats. After making inroads into Jammu it faced a major setback after the Rasana gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old Kathua girl came to light. Nurturing for three years, today BJP is steadily losing its hold in the province.