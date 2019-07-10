BJP ignored Marh Assembly Constituency: Sadhotra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior NC leader and former Minister, Ajay Sadhotra on Tuesday said that BJP has ignored Marh Assembly Constituency during its government in the State and at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting at Flora Harmakund area of Marh Constituency, Sadhotra said Marh Assembly Constituency is facing acute development deficit in BJP rule at the Centre and the State.

“The government undertook languishing projects for completion but it is unfortunate that in Marh Assembly Constituency, Community Hall Halqa and Youth Sports Stadium Marh have not been taken up thus raising anger and resentment among youth,” he said.

Former Minister said the farmers are facing shortage of irrigation water and in some of the villages poor farmers could not sow paddy. Moreover, in Marh Assembly Constituency, the people are facing acute shortage of power which has hampered the sowing of paddy as the farmers fail to use irrigation pump sets in absence of power supply, he said.

Sadhotra said the youth of Marh Assembly Constituency have been neglected and is suffering too much due to rise in un-employment. National Conference leader demanded on the spot recruitment drive in the two Battalions of border in Marh Block and Mandal Block and demanded equal share in the recruitment.

In the public meeting, Om Parkash Sharma along with hundreds of BJP workers joined National Conference.

Sadhotra welcomed new entrants in the party and hoped that their joining will strengthen the party.

The meeting was organized by local leader Om Parkash Sharma. Among others who spoke on the occasion included Som Nath Khajuria District President, Sub Ghasita Ram (Retd) Sarpanch Marh, Charan Dass Bhagat Ex-Sarpanch, Ghar Singh Corporator, Lal Chand Principal, Bhushan Sharma, Surinder Sharma, Som Nath and Rashpal.