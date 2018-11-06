BJP holds meeting of Morchas

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State President Ravinder Raina (MLA), chaired a meeting of State Convenors of all Morchas of BJP at its State Headquarters, Jammu.

Former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi and State All Morcha Incharge Munish Sharma also addressed the meeting, which was attended by State and District Office Bearers of Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, Kissan Morcha, OBC Morcha etc. Ravinder, while addressing the meeting, asked the Morcha office bearers to gear up their working. He asked them to take their effective functioning up to the booth level. He termed the Morchas as the indispensable part of the main organization and said that the Morcha Office Bearers have to play a part of liaison officer between the party, government and the common masses. He insisted that it is the duty of Morchas to take the party ideology to the particular segments of the society and make their bonds stronger with the party. He said that the very foundation of the organization is strengthened by the strong working of Morchas. He also asked them to project every plight and issue of the community they are representing on party forum so that they can be duly addressed. He stressed that the effective working by the Morchas will ensure the win of every party supported candidate in the Panchayat elections in the state.

Kavinder Gupta, while speaking in the meeting, said that the party is based on the very strong fundamental of inbuilt democracy and such is the beauty of the organization that any single person from the booth can think of reaching the topmost post of the party. He insisted that every community is given due regard and voice in the party and the BJP has ensured that the voice is given to the voiceless and opportunity is given to the deprived.

Yudhvir Sethi, appreciated the role of Morcha leaders in the extension of party activities. He said that it is the duty of the Morcha leaders to take the public welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the neglected sections to ensure their upliftment. He also dedicated the good score by BJP in recently concluded ULB elections to the Morcha leaders.

Karan Singh, Ajay Pargal, Vikas Choudhary, Rajinder Chib, Rashpaul Verma, Rajni Sethi, Sanjita Dogra, Capt. Kasturi Lal, Hari Om Sharma and Asad Malik were also present.