BJP holds meeting of Morchas, Cells

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP State unit by its State President Ravinder Raina conducted meeting of party’s all Morchas and Cells at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi, State Incharge BJP Membership Campaign Jugal Dogra, party Spokesperson, former Minister & State Co-Incharge Membership Campaign Priya Sethi, State Incharge All Morchas Munish Sharma, State Incharge All Cells Varinderjit Singh also addressed the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing Morcha State Presidents, Morcha State General Secretaries and Cell State Convenors in the meeting, asked them to fully concentrate on the allotted work.

Yudhvir Sethi, in his address, asked Morcha and Cell representatives to concentrate on the target of minimum 1 lakh membership per Morcha and Cell and start immediate ground work for the same. He also informed that the membership drive will be officially started from July 6.

Meanwhile, BJP conducted Video-Conferencing at the National level, through which BJP Working National President J.P. Nadda, National General Secretary (Org.) Ram Lal and National Incharge BJP membership campaign Shiv Raj Chouhan, Dushyant Gautam, Amit Malvia and other national leaders shared important information on the campaign live with all the state units throughout the Nation.

In Jammu, BJP State President Ravinder Raina accompanied by State General Secretaries Dr. Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, State Incharge BJP Membership Campaign Jugal Dogra, party Spokesperson, former Minister & State Co-Incharge Membership Campaign Priya Sethi, State Vice-Presidents Rajeev Charak, Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana, Narain Singh, MLC Girdhari Lal Raina, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Assem Gupta, state spokespersons Brig. Anil Gupta, IGP (Retd.) S. S. Bijral, Balbir Ram Rattan, Dr. Tahir Choudhary, Ashwani Churungoo, Munish Sharma, Jaidev Rajwal, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Rajni Sethi, Bawa Sharma, Prem Gupta, Jaideep Sharma, Adv. Hunar gupta and other BJP leaders actively participated in the Video-Conferencing at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar. In Kashmir, BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul along with former Minister Sat Sharma, Membership State Co-Incharge Ali and other BJP leaders from Kashmir region participated in the Video-Conferencing at party office, Srinagar.