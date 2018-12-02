BJP holds meet of presidents, vice-presidents, councillors of committees from Jammu region

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir, held meeting of newly elected Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Councilors of committees from Jammu region, at Party Headquarters, Jammu.

BJP State President Ravinder Raina, Union MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, former Minister Sat Sharma, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and other party senior leaders were present in the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, asked newly elected public representatives to work dedicatedly to strengthen the party. He told them to work on ground in accordance to the wishes of general masses. While boosting them to work dedicatedly to work for Parliament and Assembly Polls, he claimed that BJP will form full-fledged government on its own in coming Assembly elections. He asked the other parties who boycotted the ULB and Panchayat elections, that if they have any guts to boycott the Assembly and Parliamentary polls as well.

Dr Jitendra Singh, while speaking in the meeting said that the results of recently concluded ULBs and ongoing Panchayat elections are acting as booster dose for the party activists. He said that other political parties only looted the resources of the Nation whereas Prime minister Narendra Modi led Centre government has led the Nation on the path of growth and development. He claimed that the love of people for Modi ji is increasing day by day due to the pro-public approach of government.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while speaking in the meeting, said that a big responsibility lies on the heads of newly elected Councillors from the region. He said that Councilors have to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of the common masses.

Shamsher Singh Manhas, while speaking in the meeting, said that BJP is built on the strong organizational foundation.

Kavinder Gupta, while speaking in the meeting, asked all to be well aware of the acts concerned to the committees. He said that they can work well if they are well aware of the facts and figures. He asked all to work with integration and send a clear-cut message of honesty in the society.

Chander Mohan Gupta assured the leadership that the elected representatives of the Local Bodies will work with full force to build a greater reputation of party in between the masses.

Ashok Kaul, while speaking in the meeting, prompted all to work for the extension of party principles and ideology in the public while working for the development of the region.