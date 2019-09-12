BJP holds election on 205 booths on first day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The organisational election of the party, which began on September 11, is witnessing enthusiasm among cadre in the state. On the first day, elections at 205 booths were conducted. The party’s dedicated activists are contributing for smooth conduct of the exercise and almost consensus has been evolved to elect the Booth Presidents.

This information was shared by BJP Election Incharge Varinderjit Singh and Co-Incharge Munish Sharma while expressing satisfaction over election of 205 Booth Presidents in Poonch, Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jammu Rural, Jammu West, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Billawar-Basholi and Reasi Districts.

Varinderjit Singh and Munish Sharma said that the election for Booth Presidents will be completed by September 30 to be followed by elections at Ward, Mandal, District and State level. The entire exercise of organisational elections will take four months, they said, adding that that basic home-work for the elections had been done in advance and related material for the same has been dispatched well in time, for smooth electioneering in each booth.

The Incharge and Co-Incharge also discussed preparations for the next phase elections of Ward Presidents.

Meanwhile, at four places namely Sureh Chak, Mishriwala, Rajpura and Village Burn, elections were held for 45 booths in presence of former Minister Bali Bhagat accompanied by Mandal President Ved Parkash Sharma and Mandal team. Election Incharge Raipur Domana Constituency Mangal Singh and Co- Incharge Babu Ram Bhagat supervised the Organisational Elections held at these places.