BJP heading towards its own Govt in J&K: Ravinder

RAMNAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party is heading towards its own government in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, this was stated by party State President Ravinder Raina, while he was addressing the series of meetings to boost ongoing membership drive campaign in Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

Ravinder Raina, while touring Ramnagar addressed series of meetings at Basantgarh and other villages. BJP District President Ramanagar Rakesh Gupta, Membership Incharge Vikas, Mandal Presidents RAjinder, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Shiv Charan, Chairman Ramnagar Municipal Committee Makhan Lal, Vice-Chairman Sumit Gupta, BJYM leaders, BJP Mahila Morcha leaders, SarPanches, Panches and other senior leaders from the area were also present in the meetings.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meetings, encouraged all the BJP leaders for a super success of membership campaign in the area. He said that this membership campaign will lead to the flamboyant victory of BJP in the State Assembly elections. He said that going by the enthusiastic response of the party workers and the general masses towards the ongoing campaign, the party is clearly heading towards formation of its own government in the state.

Raina, added that BJP has served the people with the clear intentions and is well determined to do everything for the welfare of the masses. he insisted that the leaders and workers of BJP are working to gain power, so that they can serve the common masses with more powers, unlike other political parties like Congress, NC, PDP etc. whose leaders come with sole motive of building up their own bank balances. He urged the BJP leaders present in the meeting to reach up to every household reach the target of maximum membership of party from their region. He further claimed that BJP workers will be welcomed with the open and eager arms by the masses to greet and cheer them for the ongoing drive.