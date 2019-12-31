BJP has taken J&K youth for granted: PYC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Raising serious concern over opening of local jobs to outsiders post Article 370 abrogation, Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) J&K, termed it as a cruel joke of BJP Government with youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting held here on Monday, Uday Chib, President J&K PYC, criticised BJP for befooling people as well as youth of Jammu and Kashmir just for their petty gains. “Since 2014, BJP had virtually failed to handle the situation in J&K during its unholy coalition in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State. The worst ever mis-governance and misrule of BJP left Jammu youth on mercy of God,” he said.

“It seems that BJP has taken J&K youth for granted by offering locals jobs to outsiders,” he asserted, adding, “J&K High Court has invited applications on all India-basis for 33 non-gazetted posts. It is the first recruitment notice since the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, during which government jobs were limited for permanent residents of J&K.”

“It is highly astonishing and shocking that BJP was trying to hoodwink people of J&K post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. It was making promises with people that job reservation and land rights would remain there even after abrogation of these Articles. When people expressed apprehensions over these issues, the BJP government termed the same as rumors,” he said, adding that it is in contrary to assurances repeatedly given by BJP leadership to people of J&K.

Chib asserted that J&K is on top among States across the country in which unemployment rate is alarming due to lack of youth welfare policies.

“Unemployment in J&K has reached to alarming proportion and with these steps it is bound to have disastrous results. The youth of J&K, who have limited opportunities in education as well, will have to compete at national level with those students, who have every facility at their disposal,” he added.

Chib further lambasted BJP for playing with future of unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to give two crore jobs every year but instead of providing jobs, BJP leaders are playing with sentiments and future of unemployed youth of J&K.