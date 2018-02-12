BJP has succumbed before separatist forces: Harsh

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

RAMNAGAR: Accusing the BJP of having sold its every single slogan for the lust of power, Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and former Minister said that registration of FIR against the brave hearts in Kashmir was the most despicable act of treachery committed by the Saffron Party after its ascendance to power.

Addressing public meetings in Damak, Majua, and Kanah of Ramnagar Constituency, Harsh said that when Major Aditya’s father challenged the FIR in the Supreme Court, the Government Spokesman and the Coalition Minister Naeem Akhtar had shamelessly asserted that the criminal case against army would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Accusing the BJP Ministers and MLAs of dancing to the tunes of PDP, Singh said that the people of Jammu were soaked with the sweat of shame on seeing the Saffron leaders crossing all imaginable limits of sycophancy. He regretted that the BJP failed to understand that its compulsion to collaborate with PDP in administration was required to co-exist with its need to confront its ally over fundamentals. It unfortunately divorced its bold promises and public interests and sacrificed them at the altar of political constraints which was nothing but a euphemism for a selfish marriage of convenience, lamented Harsh.

While the army was being belittled and betrayed by the incumbent regime, the anti-nationals and stone pelters were being glorified and pampered, regretted Harsh. He said that the government nod for withdrawal of cases against 9,730 stone pelters who were earlier denounced by the BJP as Pak agents, while it was in opposition had created huge resentment and embitterment amongst the nationalist forces across the country. And if that was not enough, the BJP-PDP Government has come out with a new rehabilitation policy for the surrendered terrorists that envisaged a fixed deposit and a fixed monthly honourarium for those terrorists who decide to give up guns after having joined armed insurgency.

Admonishing the obnoxious incident of Pro-Pak slogans and anti-India slogans raised in the State Assembly a day ago, Harsh said that it was for the very first time in the history of J&K Legislature that such treacherous slogans were raised there. He wondered that instead of taking a strong cognizance of the serious incident in the Assembly, the speaker despicably allowed the proceedings of the house to carry on.