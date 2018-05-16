BJP gen secy Ram Madhav’s mother passes away

New Delhi: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav’s mother Janaki Devi today passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where she was admitted two days ago due to illness.
Her cremation will be held in Hyderabad tomorrow morning and is likely to be attended by senior party leaders.
Many party leaders, including Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, condoled her death.
“Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri @rammadhavbjp ji’s mother. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Deb tweeted. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra’s next Marathi production titled ‘Paani’
Emilia Clarke backs Kit Harington to play Luke Skywalker
Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ranbir in ‘Shamshera’
Lata Mangeshkar conferred with Swara Mauli award
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 13th – 19th may 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper