BJP gen secy Ram Madhav’s mother passes away

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav’s mother Janaki Devi today passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where she was admitted two days ago due to illness.

Her cremation will be held in Hyderabad tomorrow morning and is likely to be attended by senior party leaders.

Many party leaders, including Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, condoled her death.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri @rammadhavbjp ji’s mother. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Deb tweeted. (PTI)