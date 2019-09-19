BJP Gen Secy discusses arrangements for organisational elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP’s General Secretary (Org) B L Santosh discussed organisational elections with party leaders during a meeting convened here on Wednesday. Santosh, after taking over the charge from Ram Lal as the National General Secretary (Org), visited Jammu for the first time.

BJP State President Ravinder Raina, senior leaders Dr Nirmal Singh, Ashok Khajuria, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Shamsher Singh Manhas, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sat Sharma, Ashok Koul, Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Sunil Sharma, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma were also present during the meeting.

Santosh said that blunders committed by the successive Congress Governments are being rectified by Modi government. He said BJP workers are working like soldiers to make India, the most powerful country of the world. He urged the party leaders and activists for large scale expansion of party in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He also reviewed arrangements for ongoing organisational elections in the State and asked party leaders to complete the process well in time.

Earlier, BJP State President Ravinder Raina along with all senior leaders accorded a warm welcome to Santosh on reaching party headquarters.