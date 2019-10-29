BJP gears up for next phase of organisational elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In keeping with its true democratic traditions, Bharatiya Janata Party conducted organisational elections at different levels providing opportunities to Karyakartas to become a part of the organisational hierarchy, stated Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson.

“The party has successfully completed the first phase of the elections that involved conduct of elections at booth level. As per party constitution, it is mandatory to hold elections in minimum 50 per cent booths to enable conduct of next phase, that involves elections at the level of Mandal (Block),” he said. According to Varinderjeet Singh, State Election Incharge, out of 5,582 booths in Jammu region, elections have been conducted successfully in 5,036 booths. Therefore, notification has been issued for conduct of next phase of elections from November 1 to 10. In this phase, elections will be held in 147 blocks. The elections to all five blocks of Jammu city will be held on November 1, thus rolling the ball for elections in other districts, he added. In this regard, to coordinate the elections due on November 1, Singh held a meeting in party office, which was attended by District Presidents Ayodhya Gupta, Baldev Singh Billawaria and District Election Incharges. “After conduct of the elections at minimum 50 per cent blocks, the stage will be set for election of District Presidents. The elections are to be completed by 30th November and thereafter the election of the state President will be held, which is required to be completed before 15th December,” informed Brig Gupta.