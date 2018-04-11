BJP focusing on self propaganda: Manohar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma , Senior Congress leader and Ex Minister of State, while continuing his streak of extensive tour and conducting public meetings in Billawar Constituency addressed a large gathering here in Rajwalta-Kalyar, Tehsil Ramkote, Billawar.

The local population apprised Dr. Sharma of the various hardships they are going through under present regime. The local population expressed their helplessness towards the rising inflation, high level of corruption, non availability of wages to daily wagers, carelessness and non responsive attitude to their problems in the Govt. Offices and the sufferings they are going through as a result of massive hikes in renewal fees of gun license, driving licenses and other taxes imposed in the banking sector

Dr. Sharma while addressing the meeting raised serious concerns on suicide of two farmers in district Kathua viz in village Shfakia and village Madeen. He said it is very painful that such thing has never happened in our area since independence but now in our State too, farmers have started suicides and all this is happening because of anti farmers policies of BJP that instead of working for people welfare it focuses more on false glorifying self propaganda. Dr. Sharma questioned that what made MP visit Billawar after a long gap of four years, when he even didn’t bother to visit Billawar to thank the people of the area, due to whom, he won 2014 parliamentary election .

He expressed sadness that BJP has lost all ethics and now after from years of utter disappearance, MP suddenly showed himself to gear up his presence to the people as next parliamentary election is merely 11 months away.

Dr. Sharma said that the people of Billawar were fooled by the hollow promises made during the Assembly and parliamentary elections but the ground reality is devastating as none of the election promises have percolated on ground even after time period of four years. Dr Sharma lamented that the personal differences of local MLA and MP have deteriorated the central developmental projects of the Billawar Constituency.